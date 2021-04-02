NEW DELHI: The third phase of nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on Thursday, inoculating over 15,28,639 persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities on its first day.

With this, the cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 6.75 crore. A total of 6,75,36,392 vaccine doses have been given, as per the Union health ministry’s provisional report till 8 pm Thursday.

Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 Feb 2021. The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The 6,75,36,392 doses administered include 88,48,558 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 52,63,108HCWs who have taken the second dose, 93,99,776 FLWs (first dose), 39,18,646 FLWs (second dose), and 4,01,06,304 of those who were more than 45 years old.

A total of 17,47,094 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Thursday, the 76th day of nationwide covid-19 vaccination.

The decision to include all persons above 45 years of age was taken on the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC). The Union health secretary last week said that people aged 45 and above account for about 88% of all covid-19 deaths in India, making them the most vulnerable section.

In order to exponentially expand the countrywide covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre on Thursday said that both public and private sector covid vaccination centres (CVCs) will be operationalized on all days of the month of April, including gazetted holidays.

The Centre has written to all states and Union territories (UTs) asking them to make necessary arrangements to provide covid vaccination in these CVCs on all days of the month i.e., during 1-30 April 2021.

“This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31 March 2021 to optimally utilize all covid vaccination centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of covid vaccination. This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the states/UTs for covid-19 vaccination," the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said. While covid-19 vaccination continues in the country, over 72,330 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Eight states—Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh—continue to show a steep rise in daily new covid-19 cases, with 84.61% of the new cases being reported from these states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,544. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases. India’s total active caseload has reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 31,489 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data shows.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab cumulatively account for 78.9% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 61% of the active caseload of the country, the data shows. Along with swelling active cases, over 469 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 83.01% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (249). Punjab follows with 58 daily deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via