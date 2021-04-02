Govt rolls out begins third phase of nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said. While covid-19 vaccination continues in the country, over 72,330 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Eight states—Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh—continue to show a steep rise in daily new covid-19 cases, with 84.61% of the new cases being reported from these states.