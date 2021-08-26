NEW DELHI : The union government Thursday rolled out the unorganized workers database and allowed registration of the workers on an online platform with immediate effect.

“The e-Shram portal will cover all unorganized workers of the nation and help link them to social security schemes of the Government of India. The portal will prove to be a huge boost for the last-mile delivery of services," labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

With support from the states, the union government aspires to enroll 380 million informal workers as part of its exercise to create a national database. And every informal sector and gig workers and those in firms deploying less than 10 employees will be allowed to enroll.

Stating that the portal is going to be major turning point and game changer in the history of the country, labour secretary Apurva Chandra said “more than 38 Crore unorganised workers (UW) in the country, will be registered under one portal and the registration in the platform is free. It will be done by self, at home or via over 300,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in the country".

Chandra further informed that upon registration the workers shall be issued an Eshram card with unique Universal Account Number (UAN) and will be able to access the benefits of the various social security schemes through this anywhere anytime.

The trade unions will play a role in populating the database and creating awareness among the workers and states are going to be the key implementing authorities. Each state will set up a monitoring unit to track the progress made and how to better any implementation related glitches.

The development comes after almost one and half years of the mass reverse migration of workers following the nationwide lockdown imposed on 25 March to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the exercise has already been delayed and the second covid wave exposed the shortcomings and also highlighted that the labour ministry has lagged behind in putting in place a national database that would help informal sector workers get welfare benefits.

Unorganised workers including construction workers, migrants, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, and similar other workers will be added to the national database.

