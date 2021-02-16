Govt ropes in 48 ed-tech firms to offer online education and services

New Delhi: The education ministry along with the professional education regulator All India Council for Technical Education ( AICTE ) Tuesday roped in 48 ed-tech firms to boost online education to students and executives and offer technology solutions to institutions.

The common platform will serve both B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to customers) space in a varied field raging from online courses, to assessment, from career support to coding, the AICTE said.

The move is part of government's strategy to open up virtual learning and increase technology adoption in higher education. Besides, it will offer a wider choice to students and executives and is aimed at creating an online education platform with both government and private players on board. This will also help streamline the online education options, delivery and regulations in future; and is in sync with the national education policy mandate of technology adoption and flexibility in tertiary education space.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the initiative will help millions of students to upgrade their skill sets as per Industry needs.

AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said the platform will “revolutionize the future of online learning in India, especially after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak" and with help of artificial intelligence tools, it “will help to offer a personalized learning experience to students, which will bring better outcomes for students".

The on-boarding of 48 ed-tech firms including upGrad, Great Learning, WileyNxt, Simplilearn, CodeMantra etc will offer 79 categories of products and services.

“These Edtech companies offer courses on the categories like e-content for niche areas having highly marketable skills, certification courses, assessment tests, psychometric tests, Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) tests, laboratory tools, coding skills and testing, learning games, Career counselling, Internship support, Placement support, Aptitude Test, Cognitive skills, Mathematical Skills, Management, Accounting and finance and courses related to the degree/diploma of engineering/pharmacy/management students," AICTE said.

Ramana TSV, CEO of Code Mantra said the move will expose students with best of the tools and technology platforms in the ed-tech sector.

“Industry linked and job-oriented courses will benefit both students and executives. Ed-tech players, universities and education administrators joining hand for online education is a net positive and shows authorities intention to leverage technology in sync with the new education policy and more so in a post-Covid world. Adoption of online courses from here on by institutions and universities will be key," said said Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad, that is providing industry linked courses in collaboration with several leading universities and institutions.

The education ministry and higher education regulators have spoken about online learning and even the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that up-to 40% of the courses can be offered online by universities. While the education ministry has announced to establish a virtual university, the union budget has mentioned that a national digital education infrastructure will be set up to support teaching and learning, education planning and governance and offer a diverse education eco-system.

