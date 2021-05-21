Govt ropes in 5 more pharma firms to make anti-Black Fungus drug to fix shortage

Amphotericin-B is an anti-fungal drug used for the treatment of the Black Fungus/ Mucormycosis disease. Until now, Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd, BDR Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharma Ltd, Cipla Ltd, and Life Care Innovations(importer) were the five existing manufacturers of Amphotericin-B in the country, and Mylan Labs was the only importer.