Govt ropes in more PSUs to boost Covaxin output

The biotechnology department is also nudging Bharat Biotech and Panacea Biotec, the only two Indian firms with biosafety level 3 production (BSL3) facility, to hold talks with Panacea to start production of the vaccine, according to a person familiar with the development. BSL3 production facilities are crucial for making Covaxin because its manufacturing process involves the cultivation of large batches of the highly infectious SARS-CoV2 before killing them.