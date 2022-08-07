Govt ropes in pharma cos for active participation of employees in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

The department of pharmaceuticals has asked all stakeholders to utilize CSR funds and encourage their member companies for active participation of employees to hoist the tricolour at their homes and offices during 13-15 August as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations
NEW DELHI :Now, Department of Pharmaceuticals has written to Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association and other stakeholders to promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. The department has asked all stakeholders to utilize CSR funds and encourage their member companies for active participation of employees to hoist the tricolour at their homes and offices during 13-15 August as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.
“In order to achieve the maximum participation, I urge you to take up appropriately with your member companies for giving the programme wide propagation. The companies under your umbrella body may be asked to encourage active participation of their employees and other daily workforce engaged jobs etc. They may also utilse a portion of their CSR funds, if required to meet the resources for making such an event of national pride a huge success," Rajneesh Tingal, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceutical communicated to all stakeholders such as IDMA, IPA, NATHHEALTH, ASSOCHAM, FICCI etc. in a letter seen by Mint.
In the letter Tingal said, “Our relationship with the flag has been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of Independence thus become symbolic of not only as an act of personal connection to the Trianga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-buidling. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the national flag."
When contacted Daara Patel, Secretary – General, IDMA said, “We have received a communication from DoP to promote Har Ghar Tirgana progamme. We have told our member companies to buy the national flag and put it in their offices and homes. It’s a very good initiative and we are supporting the government as much as we can."
Earlier the union government made it mandatory for central government officials to hoist the tricolour at their homes and offices as reported by Mint. Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, the government wants about 200 million homes in the country, involving a billion people to fly the tricolour during 13-15 August. According to the government, the programme is aimed at increasing the spirit of patriotism.
Queries sent to department of pharmaceuticals spokesperson did not respond till press time.
“We are enthusiastic to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day and are distributing 4000 National Flags to our employees for Har Ghar Tiranga with pride and National fervour as we seek to make India independent of imports of Syringes and needles and other medical disposables. We have also encouraged other AiMeDs members to similarly celebrate," Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd said.
Sudarshan Jain · Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) ecoed similar views. “IPA supports the campaign Har Ghar Tiranga , celebrating 75 years of Independence. All IPA social media handles carry Tiranga as a profile picture. All pharma companies committed to the program and proud that India is now recognized as the pharmacy of the world," Jain said.
