As the buzz around what all ChatGPT can do grows louder, the government is also stepping in to provide better delivery mechanisms with the help of the artificial intelligence platform. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is currently working on a ChatGPT-powered mechanism that will help consumers to lodge complaints more conveniently on the National Consumer Helpline.

According to a report published on the news platform The Economic Times, the officials from the ministry have also met executives of OpenAI, the company that operates ChatGPT. An official of the ministry anonymously shared that the government is mulling over an idea to enable aggrieved consumers to lodge their grievances smoothly.

If the partnership comes through, the consumers would be able to register their complaints at the National Consumer Helpline with the help of text messages or voice notes.

The development will enlarge the scope of ChatGPT which is currently seen as a revolution and discussions are going around regarding the artificial intelligence platform stealing away human jobs.

The government is also working on the idea of building an Indian equivalent of ChatGPT and recently, the Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that in a few weeks an Indian equivalent of ChatGPT can be announced.

“Wait for a few weeks, there will be a big announcement," Vaishnaw said while speaking during the India Global Forum Annual Summit.

ChatGPT is an AI language model created by OpenAI based on the GPT-3.5 architecture. Its main function is to process and generate natural language text to assist and answer questions for anyone who interacts with it.

ChatGPT has access to a vast amount of information and can provide information on a wide range of topics, constantly learning from the data it analyzes and processes to improve its performance and accuracy over time.