Govt roping in ChatGPT to help consumers file complaints1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Ministry of Consumer Affairs is currently working on a ChatGPT-powered mechanism which will help consumers to lodge complaints more conveniently on the National Consumer Helpline
As the buzz around what all ChatGPT can do grows louder, the government is also stepping in to provide better delivery mechanisms with the help of the artificial intelligence platform. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is currently working on a ChatGPT-powered mechanism that will help consumers to lodge complaints more conveniently on the National Consumer Helpline.
