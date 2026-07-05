Govt rubbishes claim that Bhutan rejected E20 petrol import: ‘No proposal for export’

Dismissing reports claiming that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in India offered E20 petrol to Bhutan, the government said on Sunday (July 5) there is no proposal for the export of E20 petrol to the neighbouring country.
The government issued a clarification on a report by The Bhutanese published last week, claiming that Bhutan rejected importing E20 fuel from India. It had also cited officials as saying that prior notice would be needed to implement any such import in future.
A fact-check by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas rubbished the claims on Sunday. "Claims that Bhutan declined an offer to import E20 petrol from India are incorrect," the ministry said in a post on X.
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Bhutan's decision to not import E20 petrol is due to concerns about fuel quality and potential engine issues caused by water contamination in their old fuel storage tanks, which could dilute the fuel and affect vehicle performance.
Using E20 petrol in older vehicles has been deemed safe by testing agencies, but consumers have reported marginal drops in fuel economy. Experts emphasize that driving habits and vehicle condition are key factors in performance variances.
E20 petrol is designed to be compatible with both older and newer vehicles after extensive testing. While there may be slight variations in engine performance, these are not significant enough to warrant concerns about vehicle reliability.
Before Bhutan can accept E20 fuel, they need advance notice to upgrade their fuel storage infrastructure to prevent contamination and ensure leak-proof handling of ethanol-blended fuels.
Ethanol blending is seen as beneficial because it reduces reliance on imported crude oil, supports agricultural production, and contributes to decarbonization efforts by lowering harmful emissions from vehicles.
It added, "No such offer has been made by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and there is no proposal for export of E20 petrol to Bhutan."
The ministry also urged citizens to “rely only on official information from MoPNG and the Oil Marketing Companies.”
Earlier on Saturday, the Congress alleged that Bhutan, Nepal, Bangaldesh and Sri Lanka have refused India's fuel. “Only we Indians are left at the mercy of these idiots,” Kerala Congress wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the report.
The reports came as concerns have been raised about the performance and reliability of the newly introduced E20 blend fuel.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting clarified, "E20 fuel was introduced only after extensive laboratory, vehicle, and field testing by India's leading technical institutions. Science led the way, ensuring reliability, performance, and confidence on every journey."
The government has clarified that the automobile industry has been aligning vehicles with prescribed ethanol-blending standards.
Use of approved E20 fuel does not automatically void the manufacturer's warranty merely because ethanol-blended petrol is used, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Ethanol blending is a scientifically designed, internationally accepted fuel formulation implemented ( In countries such as Brazil ) under India's Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. It is governed by established fuel quality standards and is not fuel adulteration.
Extensive testing previously by ARAI, Indian Oil R&D and IIP has found no significant engine durability or performance issues with E20 in older vehicles. Millions of vehicles are already operating on E20 since 1st April 2025 (Pan rollout of E20) without any evidence of engine failure attributable to the fuel, the Ministry further said.
(With inputs from ANI)