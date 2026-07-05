Dismissing reports claiming that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in India offered E20 petrol to Bhutan, the government said on Sunday (July 5) there is no proposal for the export of E20 petrol to the neighbouring country.

The government issued a clarification on a report by The Bhutanese published last week, claiming that Bhutan rejected importing E20 fuel from India. It had also cited officials as saying that prior notice would be needed to implement any such import in future.

Advertisement

A fact-check by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas rubbished the claims on Sunday. "Claims that Bhutan declined an offer to import E20 petrol from India are incorrect," the ministry said in a post on X.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Bhutan reject the import of E20 petrol from India? ⌵ Bhutan's decision to not import E20 petrol is due to concerns about fuel quality and potential engine issues caused by water contamination in their old fuel storage tanks, which could dilute the fuel and affect vehicle performance. 2 What are the implications of using E20 petrol in older vehicles? ⌵ Using E20 petrol in older vehicles has been deemed safe by testing agencies, but consumers have reported marginal drops in fuel economy. Experts emphasize that driving habits and vehicle condition are key factors in performance variances. 3 How does E20 petrol affect engine performance and reliability? ⌵ E20 petrol is designed to be compatible with both older and newer vehicles after extensive testing. While there may be slight variations in engine performance, these are not significant enough to warrant concerns about vehicle reliability. 4 What steps does Bhutan need to take before accepting E20 fuel? ⌵ Before Bhutan can accept E20 fuel, they need advance notice to upgrade their fuel storage infrastructure to prevent contamination and ensure leak-proof handling of ethanol-blended fuels. 5 Why is ethanol blending in fuel considered beneficial? ⌵ Ethanol blending is seen as beneficial because it reduces reliance on imported crude oil, supports agricultural production, and contributes to decarbonization efforts by lowering harmful emissions from vehicles.

It added, "No such offer has been made by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and there is no proposal for export of E20 petrol to Bhutan."

The ministry also urged citizens to “rely only on official information from MoPNG and the Oil Marketing Companies.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress alleged that Bhutan, Nepal, Bangaldesh and Sri Lanka have refused India's fuel. “Only we Indians are left at the mercy of these idiots,” Kerala Congress wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the report.

The reports came as concerns have been raised about the performance and reliability of the newly introduced E20 blend fuel.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting clarified, "E20 fuel was introduced only after extensive laboratory, vehicle, and field testing by India's leading technical institutions. Science led the way, ensuring reliability, performance, and confidence on every journey."

Advertisement

The government has clarified that the automobile industry has been aligning vehicles with prescribed ethanol-blending standards.

Use of approved E20 fuel does not automatically void the manufacturer's warranty merely because ethanol-blended petrol is used, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ethanol blending is a scientifically designed, internationally accepted fuel formulation implemented ( In countries such as Brazil ) under India's Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. It is governed by established fuel quality standards and is not fuel adulteration.

Extensive testing previously by ARAI, Indian Oil R&D and IIP has found no significant engine durability or performance issues with E20 in older vehicles. Millions of vehicles are already operating on E20 since 1st April 2025 (Pan rollout of E20) without any evidence of engine failure attributable to the fuel, the Ministry further said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Govt rubbishes claim that Bhutan rejected E20 petrol import: ‘No proposal for export’