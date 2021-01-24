Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt running rapid assessment system for feedback on COVID vaccination
A health worker performs a trial run of the COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in New Delhi

Govt running rapid assessment system for feedback on COVID vaccination

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST PTI

  • The govt has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes using 'Rapid Assessment System' (RAS) to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of four days
  • In case the user does not send feedback through SMS within 24 hours, a call is made on the registered number from 1921 for the assessment

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Friday said the government is using a rapid assessment system developed by it for the feedback on COVID vaccination.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Friday said the government is using a rapid assessment system developed by it for the feedback on COVID vaccination.

The government has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes using 'Rapid Assessment System (RAS) to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of four days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Fresh spell of cold wave in north and central India, very dense fog in Punjab, UP: IMD

1 min read . 08:50 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

1 min read . 08:48 PM IST

More than 2,500 fake GST invoice cases booked since mid-November

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST

Bird flu infections confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra today

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST

The government has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes using 'Rapid Assessment System (RAS) to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of four days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Fresh spell of cold wave in north and central India, very dense fog in Punjab, UP: IMD

1 min read . 08:50 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

1 min read . 08:48 PM IST

More than 2,500 fake GST invoice cases booked since mid-November

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST

Bird flu infections confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra today

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"This initiative to utilize RAS platform is aimed at improving the vaccination experience for citizens while ensuring that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process at all vaccination centres. This feedback system will help the Government to make the vaccination process more citizen-friendly," the ministry said in a statement.

The SMS sent with ID AX-GOVRAS asks citizens if social distancing was maintained at the vaccination site, whether the vaccine was given properly and information about adverse effects of immunisation was provided or not etc.

"The registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated on a day are sent to the RAS system by Co-WIN platform at midnight. RAS system prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalised SMSes to all beneficiaries of that day. SMS contains the name of the person, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL," the statement said.

In case the user does not send feedback through SMS within 24 hours, a call is made on the registered number from 1921 for the assessment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.