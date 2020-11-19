Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen covid surveillance
Photo: AP

Govt rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen covid surveillance

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST PTI

  • The Centre has rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur
  • The teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment

The Centre has rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur reporting high number of COVID-19 cases to support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

With the spike in daily new COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of COVID positive patients is on the rise, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi is leading the three-member team to Haryana and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team.

The Health ministry said Dr S K Singh, Director (NCDC) will be leading the team to Gujarat while Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG, DHGS is heading the Manipur team.

The teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

The central teams will also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up, the ministry said.

