High-level teams of the Central Government have been rushed to four more states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh -- to help the state governments tackle the Covid-19 situation.

All these four states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases or demonstrating a rise in daily new cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up," the Centre said in a statement.

Days back, the Modi government had sent the high level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, and Chhattisgarh to curtail the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"With the surge in the daily new cases and the spike in the daily fatalities in UT of Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within the states of Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of COVID positive patients is on the rise," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in India climbed over 90.95 lakh after the country reported 45,209 fresh Covid-19 positive patients in the last 24 hours. With a rise of 45,209 new Covid cases, the country's caseload has now climbed to 90,95,807, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

As many as 501 people succumbed to the deadly virus in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,33,227.

The total active cases in the country now stand at 4,40,962. As per the health ministry data, 85,21,617 patients have been discharged so far with 43,493 new discharges in a single day.

