Govt’s 900-cr aid aims to accelerate jab development

The recently announced third stimulus package of ₹900 crore for Mission COVID Suraksha—India’s covid-19 vaccine development mission—by the Union government will help accelerate the development of five to six covid-19 vaccine candidates, the ministry of science and technology said on Sunday.

The grant will be provided to the ministry’s department of biotechnology (DBT) for research and development of vaccines to ensure that these are brought closer to licensure and introduction in public health systems.

The core objectives of the fund will be to accelerate pre-clinical and clinical development, licensure of covid-19 vaccine candidates that are currently in clinical stages or ready to enter the clinical stage, establishing clinical trial sites and strengthening existing immunoassay laboratories, central laboratories and suitable facilities for animal studies, production facilities and other testing to support vaccine development, the ministry said.

“Mission COVID Suraksha is our targeted effort to enable the development of indigenous, affordable and accessible vaccines for our country and will complement the National Mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, DBT.

View Full Image Graphic Mint









Phase-I of the Suraksha Mission has been allotted ₹900 crore for a period of 12 months. Ten vaccine candidates have been supported by the department of biotechnology so far at both academia and industry. So far, five vaccine candidates are in human trials including Russia’s Sputnik-V, with at least three more in advanced stages of pre-clinical to enter human trials shortly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s teams involved in developing a vaccine on Monday.

The covid-19 tally continues to rise in India. The total number of cases rose to 9,402,311 on Sunday. At least 41,810 new confirmed were registered in the last 24 hours in the country, taking India’s active caseload to 453,956. The fatality toll climbed to 137,816 on Sunday.

