In a bid to save resources for "priority schemes", the finance ministry on Friday issued a detailed list on expenditure management. "In the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on the government resources, there is a need to for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure...," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the revenues of the central government. The total shortfall in collection of GST estimated at ₹2.35 lakh crore, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said earlier. Out of the total shortfall, ₹97,000 crore is on account of GST shortfall, while the rest is due to COVID-19 pandemic, Pandey added.

"All the ministries, departments including attached offices, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies shall observe the following instructions to curtail administrative expenditure," the ministry said.

Here are the guidelines for expenditure:

1) No printing/publishing of books, publications, documents will be done on imported paper, except where printing is done abroad by Indian Missions.

2) Expenditure on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day, etc. should be discouraged or it felt necessarily be appropriately curtailed. In any case, travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided.

3) All ministries or departments may carry out a review of the individual consultants appointed in their respective ministries/departments in consonance with the provisions of GFR and reduce the number of consultants to the minimum requirement.

4) There will be a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of department of expenditure, in ministries/attached offices, subordinate offices, statutory bodies and autonomous bodies.

5) This ban will cover all creation of posts under powers which have been delegated to any organisation regardless of the source of such authority of power.

6) If any posts have been created after 1.07.2020 under delegated powers or authority, without approval of department of expenditure and have not yet been filled, then such posts shall not be filled. If it is deemed absolutely essential to fill them, proposals may be sent for approval of department of expenditure, finance ministry said in a statement.

Secretaries of the ministries/departments, being the chief accounting authorities as per Rule 70 of GFR, shall be fully charged with the responsibility of ensuring compliance of the above instructions, the ministry statement mentioned.

