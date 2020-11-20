Govt’s LTC scheme is a step in the right direction, but needs more clarity

Under the existing scheme, exemption from tax is available in respect of two journeys undertaken in a block of four calendar years (the current block is 2018 to 2021) for travel to any place in India. The exemption is available for travel by the employee and his family. The family of the employee includes his spouse and children (up to two) and parents, brothers and sisters, wholly or mainly dependant on the employee. The exemption is limited to air fare, air-conditioned first-class rail fare or first-class or deluxe fare depending upon the mode of travel. The key requirement is that the employee should take leave and travel to avail the tax exemption.