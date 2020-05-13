Govt’s MSME related reform announcements high on optics, outreach

NEW DELHI : The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Wednesday reached out to its core support base as it made a slew of announcements on reform measures particularly targeted at aiding the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), giving relief to salaried class and restoring demand to increase purchasing power.

The move was high on optics as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had categorically said in his address to the nation on Tuesday that time had come to focus on local and to make it global because it was the local that helped the country during the outbreak coronavirus pandemic that has led nationwide lockdown of over 50 days now.

Some of the key announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday included outreach to MSMEs by broadening its definition to include more investment limit and clubbing manufacturing and service enterprises in the same category, offering them collateral free automatic loans and providing equity support to stressed enterprises.

The decision of the union government comes a day after Modi announced the 20 lakh crore economic package and said it would give relief to small industries, poor, middle class, farmers and migrant labourers, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference to announce the first tranche of announcements related to MSMEs.

“Essentially, the goal is to build a self-reliant India that is why the economic package is called Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan… It addresses ease of doing business, compliance, and due diligence and the intention is also to build local brands," Sitharaman said in the press conference on Wednesday.

Targeting the salaried class, announcements on Wednesday also included direct tax measures including release of refunds as well as extension of due dates for filing returns and audits as well as EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) support for business and workers for 3 months. Special liquidity scheme and partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs (Non Banking Financial Company) was also announced which the union government feels will help ramp up confidence in market.

"The Prime Minister has talked about all sections, be it MSMEs, salaried class or labourers and the announcements made by the government are on similar lines. There is growing tension between different section of people and there is a deliberate attempt by the government to minimise this tension," said Sanjay Kumar, director Lokniti, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).

“The government realises that while the degree of suffering may differ, but all section of people have suffered because of the economic challenges. The salaried class and MSMEs are part of the core voter base of the BJP but the government has also tried to reach out to other backward classes, Dalit, tribals through its financial assistance," Kumar added.

The announcements are significant because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led union government, amidst concerns raised by experts and opposition parties particularly Congress over the socio-economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, is now looking to address issues of joblessness, access to resources for poor, revival of MSMEs and relief to salaried class through measures like these.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken about the importance of local but India cannot become protectionist. We have to strengthen our MSMEs further. It is unfair to say that on MSMEs and traders are voters of BJP. The real voters are those poor and financially weaker sections who have benefitted from government programmes. Congress party needs to introspect on the statement of Rajiv Gandhi that only a fraction of money sent for poor reaches them. It is because of the efforts PM Modi that money is reaching the needy directly," said Gopal Agarwal, spokesperson of BJP on economic issues

Opposition parties including Congress however expressed disappointment over the announcements and said that it did not address issues faced by ‘lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked’ and deals a blow to them.

“This government is a prisoner of its own ignorance and fears. The government must spend more, but it is not willing to do so. The government must borrow more, but it is not willing to do so. The government must allow states to borrow more and spend more, but it is not willing to do so," senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Sharad Kumar Saraf, president of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in a press release on Wednesday said announcements made by FM would help give ‘liquidity relief to MSMEs, low-income groups’and infrastructure sector.

Share Via