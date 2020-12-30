Govt’s stake sale goal hits a roadblock

The book value per share of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) stands at ₹100.50 while the current share price stands at ₹64.50. For Power Finance Corporation, the book value of ₹187.10 apiece is again higher than its current share price of ₹116.10. Besides, though the share prices of Coal India Ltd and NMDC Ltd are higher than their book values, they are lower than year-ago levels.