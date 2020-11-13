Govt’s wage subsidy via EPFO to spur job creation

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a wage subsidy via the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to spur job creation in the formal sector, albeit at the lower rung of the salary threshold.

The central government will provide EPF subsidy under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana for “new eligible employees" who have joined or will join between 1 October 2020 and 30 June 2021.

The EPF subsidy will be given for two years from the date of their employment.

New employees have been classified as those with a monthly wage of less than ₹15,000 and have not been registered with the EPFO earlier.

Workers who lost their jobs between 1 March and 30 September with a salary cap of ₹15,000 per month shall also be eligible for the subsidy. Any person taking up a job in EPFO-registered establishments between 1 October and 30 June 2021 on a monthly wage of less than ₹15,000 will also be eligible for it.

“The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during the covid recovery phase," Sitharaman said. “This will be applicable for eligible new employees joining EPFO-registered establishments, and for those who exited these establishments during the covid pandemic," she said.

However, the addition of new employees will be above the base of September employee count. Second, if a company has up to 50 workers by end of September, then it needs to create at least two jobs to be eligible for the EPF subsidy and it will be an addition of “five new employees if reference base is more than 50 employees".

EPFO-registered establishments with up to 1,000 workers will get 24% EPF subsidy, 12% of the employers’ share and 12% of the employees’ share.

If the company has more than 1,000 employees, the government will reimburse the 12% share of new employees added.

The subsidy to employers will reduce the human resource cost of companies when they are struggling to recover post the lockdown implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus, the subsidy to employees will improve the take-home pay of low wage earners in formal jobs as their share of EPF deductions will be paid by the government.

The 24% subsidy will cover more than 95% of establishments, Sitharaman said. “The subsidy support will be credited upfront in Aadhaar-seeded EPFO accounts of eligible new employees," the minister said, indicating that Aadhaar seeding is a requirement as it will help track the beneficiary better.

The industry and experts welcomed the move but requested the government to raise the salary cap beyond ₹15,000.

“The finance minister’s relief package will have a positive impact though in a limited way, primarily because the relief is routed through the EPFO rather than a direct wage subsidy, and the EPFO’s coverage notwithstanding the claimed progress is still limited in terms of the existing scheme of coverage of establishments, and also because of the income threshold of ₹15,000," said K.R. ShyamSundar, a labour economist.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via