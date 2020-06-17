Govt's wheat procurement hits all-time record level: Food Ministry

Procurement of wheat from farmers by government agencies has touched an all-time record figure on Tuesday, when total procurement for the Central pool reached 382 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) surpassing the earlier record of 381.48 LMT achieved during 2012-13. Interestingly, this has been accomplished during the trying times of Covid-19 pandemic when the whole country was under lockdown, Food Ministry said on Wednesday.

The commencement of procurement was delayed by a fortnight due to the first lockdown and was kicked off only from 15 April in most of the wheat surplus states as against the standard 1 April. "Extraordinary efforts have been made by state governments and all government procuring agencies led by Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure that wheat is procured from farmers without any delay and in a safe manner. The number of purchase centres was increased from 14,838 to 21,869 this year by opening procurement centres in all possible locations, in addition to traditional mandis. This has helped to reduce farmers' footfall in mandis and ensured proper social distancing," the ministry said.

Technological solutions were deployed to regulate the daily inflows into mandis through token systems. These measures, along with actions on the ground for regular sanitising, earmarking of dumping areas for each farmer etc, ensured that none of the food grain procurement centres became Covid-19 hotspots anywhere in the country.

This year Madhya Pradesh became the largest contributor to Central pool with 129 LMT wheat, surpassing Punjab, which procured 127 LMT. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also made significant contributions to the national procurement of wheat. All over India, 42 Lakh farmers have been benefited and a total amount of about ₹73,500 crore has been paid to them towards Minimum Support Price for wheat. The hefty inflow of food grains into Central pool ensured that FCI is ready to meet any additional requirement of food grains for the people of the country in coming months.

During the same period, 119 Lakh MT paddy was also procured by the government agencies through 13,606 purchase centers. Maximum procurement was done by Telangana, which contributed 64 LMT followed by Andhra Pradesh with 31 LMT.

