Govt's wheat procurement hits all-time record level: Food Ministry

The commencement of procurement was delayed by a fortnight due to the first lockdown and was kicked off only from 15 April in most of the wheat surplus states as against the standard 1 April. "Extraordinary efforts have been made by state governments and all government procuring agencies led by Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure that wheat is procured from farmers without any delay and in a safe manner. The number of purchase centres was increased from 14,838 to 21,869 this year by opening procurement centres in all possible locations, in addition to traditional mandis. This has helped to reduce farmers' footfall in mandis and ensured proper social distancing," the ministry said.