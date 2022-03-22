Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Govt sanctions 1,576 EV charging stations across 16 highways & 9 expressways

Govt sanctions 1,576 EV charging stations across 16 highways & 9 expressways

As per the Ministry of Power guidelines, there shall be at least one charging station at every 25 kms on both sides of the highway and also at least one charging station for long range/heavy duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of the highway.
1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Subhash Narayan

The ministry of heavy industries had sanctioned about 520 charging stations/ infrastructure for about Rs43 crore under Phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Further, MHI has sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 16 Highways & 9 Expressways under this phase, he said. 

As per the Ministry of Power guidelines, there shall be at least one charging station at every 25 kms on both sides of the Highway and also at least one Charging Station for long Range/Heavy Duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of the Highway.  For the city at least one charging station will be set up in a grid of 3km x 3km.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned about 520 Charging Stations/ Infrastructure for about Rs. 43 Crore under Phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme.

A budget provision of Rs. 1000 Crore has been earmarked for a period of 5 years [2019-20 to 2023-24] for establishment of charging infrastructure under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, the minister said. 

