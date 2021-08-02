Govt saved 1.78 lakh cr via direct transfer of subsidies, benefits: PM Modi

It is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services, he said. To begin with e-RUPI facility is available for health services and will be expanded to other segments. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc.