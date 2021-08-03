Govt saved 34,402 crore by freezing DA, DR of central govt employees.

The Union cabinet last month increased DA and DR of central government employees and pensioners to 28% of basic pay from 17%, effective prospectively from 1 July. Three additional installments of DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners, which were due from 1 January 2020, were frozen in April last year, just a month after the cabinet approved a hike to 21% of basic pay from 17%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}