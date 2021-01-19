OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt says 141 people found infected with UK Covid-19 strain so far
A health worker collects a sample of a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker collects a sample of a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)

Govt says 141 people found infected with UK Covid-19 strain so far

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 05:57 PM IST Edited By Sneha

India’s total active caseload has dropped to 2,00,528

As many as 141 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India until Tuesday, said the Union Health Ministry.

The jump comes even as the country had started to see a stabilising trend, with no infections from the new strain seen on Sunday.

The UK strain has spread to 50 territories, according to the World Health Organization, while a similar South African-identified strain has now been found in 20.

Meanwhile, India continues to see a downward graph of the daily new cases. The number touched a new low as 10,064 were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after seven months. The daily new cases were 10,956 on 12 June, 2020.

India’s total active caseload has dropped to 2,00,528, consisting of just 1.90% of the total positive cases.

The government has said that in terms of the caseload, only the states of Kerala and Maharashtra have more than 50,000 active cases.

"The fall in the number of daily new cases is accompanied by a fast-rising number of people getting vaccinated against Covid-19 across all States and UTs," the health ministry said in a statement.

In the last 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 since the vaccination drive began in the country on 16 January.


