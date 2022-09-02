Govt says 152.5 crore Aadhaar authentications done in July

By the end of July 2022, more than 134.11 crore Aadhaar numbers had been generated for residents. (Photo: Mint)

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

During July, more than 53 lakh Aadhaars were generated, of these a majority were of those below the age of 18 years. Aadhaar saturation among adult residents is now near universal, and the overall saturation is 93.41%. At least 26 states and union territories now have a saturation of more than 90%