Govt says 152.5 crore Aadhaar authentications done in July

During July, more than 53 lakh Aadhaars were generated, of these a majority were of those below the age of 18 years. Aadhaar saturation among adult residents is now near universal, and the overall saturation is 93.41%. At least 26 states and union territories now have a saturation of more than 90%
NEW DELHI: A total of 152.5 crore Aadhaar authentications were carried out in July, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Friday.
“Aadhaar registration, usage and adoption is progressing well across India, and by the end of July 2022, more than 134.11 crore Aadhaar numbers had been generated for the residents," the ministry informed.
Indian citizens successfully updated 1.47 crore Aadhaars in July, and as of end of July 63.55 crore Aadhaar numbers had been successfully updated following requests.
“A majority of these monthly transaction numbers were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication (122.57 crore), followed by demographic authentications," the ministry said in a statement.
As of the end of July, a cumulative 7,855.24 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried, as against 7702.74 crore by the end of June, it said.
During July, more than 53 lakh Aadhaars were generated, of these, a majority were of those below the age of 18 years. Aadhaar saturation level among adult residents is now near universal, and the overall saturation level is 93.41%. At least 26 states and union territories now have a saturation of more than 90%.
In July, the number of e-KYC transactions executed via Aadhaar stood at 22.84 crore. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions was at 1249.23 crore in July, up from 1226.39 crore a month ago.
More than 1,507 crore of last-mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) and the network of micro ATMs. This has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid. In July alone, 22.37 crore AEPS transactions were carried out across India.
