The central government on Tuesday informed that it will need 188 crore vaccine doses to inoculate its 18 plus population. It said the projected population of 18 plus is 94 crore and therefore, the total requirement of vaccine doses for the beneficiaries in this age group is 188 crore. But the number may reduce if in the future, single-dose vaccines are approved and used, the government informed Parliament.

Replying to a question on whether the present vaccine manufacturing firms have the capacity to produce the required quantity, Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar said it estimated that around 1.87 billion (187 crore) doses will be available between January and December 2021.

The minister also said that a few vaccines under development may also receive approval and may be available for use. Currently, India is administering Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of AstraZeneca produced by Serum Institute of India. India has also approved Sputnik and Moderna for vaccination.

On 19 July, the Union Health Ministry informed that India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage had surpassed 41 crore (41,13,55,665). The new phase of universalization of vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 47.77 lakh (47,77,697) vaccine doses had been administered on Monday.

"22,38,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,075 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 50,58,284 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," it said.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal had vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

