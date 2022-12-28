Govt says 39 international passengers tested Covid-19 positive in 2 days: Report

India's health ministry officials on Wednesday informed that a total of 39 international travelers coming to India have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days. This comes amid a global surge in Covid cases. 39 international passengers were found positive for Covid-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days, news agency PTI quoted an official familiar with the matters.
India's health ministry officials on Wednesday informed that a total of 39 international travelers coming to India have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days. This comes amid a global surge in Covid cases. 39 international passengers were found positive for Covid-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days, news agency PTI quoted an official familiar with the matters.
Further the Indian government is making it mandatory for passengers coming to India from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore to secure a negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours before their flight to come to India.
Further the Indian government is making it mandatory for passengers coming to India from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore to secure a negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours before their flight to come to India.
"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official said.
"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official said.
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.
Following the surge, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.
Following the surge, the government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.
Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.
Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in Covid-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.
The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.
The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.
The official sources said the transmissibility of this BF.7 sub-variant is very high. A person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 16 persons.
The official sources said the transmissibility of this BF.7 sub-variant is very high. A person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 16 persons.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.