Govt says covid-19 vaccines will go through active surveillance post clearance

NEW DELHI : The government on Friday said that covid-19 vaccines, especially those based on new technologies like messenger RNA and DNA plasmid, will undergo active surveillance by the regulator even after they receive marketing authorisation to ensure that their safety.

“After a complete evaluation process, when we establish safety, only then these (vaccines) get a marketing authorization, and this will be coupled with active surveillance post marketing for monitoring adverse event following immunization," Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani said at a webinar.

The health ministry, along with Somani, department of biotechnology and NARI, held a webinar on Friday to explain the process of clinical trials, rolling reviews and adverse event monitoring for covid-19 vaccines. This was Somani’s first interaction with journalists since the covid-19 pandemic began.

The webinar was held in the aftermath of two serious adverse events, related to Bharat Biotech International’s and Serum Institute of India’s covid-19 vaccines, coming to light.

Vaccines, like other healthcare interventions like medicines, have occasional side-effects and, on very rare occasions, they can be severe as well. For smallpox, post-vaccine encephalitis affects about three vaccines per million primary vaccines, and 0.1 vaccines per million repeat vaccines, data from the National Institutes of Health-sponsored study of 2009 showed.

However, it is the lack of transparency by the companies, the regulators and the government that has attracted widespread criticism. The serious side-effects were not disclosed to the public by the companies but instead came through news reports. It raised concern over whether the authorities were adequately vigilant about safety of the vaccines.

An acute neurological problem in a 40-year-old Chennai based volunteer after being inoculated with Serum Institute’s covid-19 vaccine has particularly faced scrutiny. The participant has shot a ₹5 crore legal notice to the company. Also, the vaccine originally developed by AstraZeneca Plc and University of Oxford, is expected to be the first to get regulatory clearance in India, by as early as the end of this month.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India on Wednesday, the regulator has given a clean chit to the vaccine, after an expert panel set up by him opined the vaccine was not the cause of the neurological problem.

However, Somani and the health ministry have so far not issued a formal statement on the clearance, and declined to comment on the matter during the webinar.

On the contrary, a Chennai-based neurologist has opined that the 40-year-old developed acute neurological symptoms after receiving the shot. The participant had visited the doctor after he was discharged from the hospital linked to the Covishield trial site.

The neurologist, Zaheer Ahmed Sayeed, concluded that the vaccine caused the neurological damage after all other possibilities were eliminated through a battery of tests, including electroencephalogram (EEG), somato sensory evoked potential (SSEP) test and neuropsychological assessment. EEG, SSEP and neuropsychological assessments are used to examine neurological functions and consequences of brain damage, brain disease and severe mental illness.

Serum Institute itself has said that its vaccine is safe and immunogenic and did not cause the neurological serious adverse effect in the participant.

Neither Serum Institute, nor Somani, not revealed how they reached the conclusion.

The company’s phase 2 and 3 trial to check for safety and immunogencity, as well as to prove its similarity with the Oxford vaccine, is ongoing, with the results expected this month.

