Elon Musk-led SpaceX's satellite broadband arm Starlink is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India, the Centre said on Friday. It has also cautioned the public not to subscribe to the services that are being advertised by Starlink.

The Telecom Department has asked Starlink to comply with the regulatory framework for offering satellite based communication services, and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India "with immediate effect".

In a statement, the government said it has come to notice that Starlink has started pre-selling/booking of the satellite based Starlink Internet Services in the country. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink wherein satellite based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory, the DoT observed.

"Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India has pointed out that 'Starlink Internet Services' is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public," the official statement read.

Offering satellite based services in India requires requisite licence from the government.

"It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website," it said. Given that Starlink is not a licensee, "the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised", the statement said.

