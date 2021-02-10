Govt says ILO has not commented about lack of compliance

New Delhi: The union government Wednesday said that the International Labour Organisation ( ILO ) has not commented about lack of compliance with regard to tripartite consultations, almost nine months after ILO expressed “deep concern" about labour law amendments in Indian states.

“ILO has not commented about India’s lack of compliance with ILO Convention - 144 on Tripartite Consultations in implementing the four Labour Codes," the union labour ministry informed the Rajya Sabha.

In response to a letter to Indian trade unions, ILO in May had said: “Please allow me to assure you that the ILO director general has immediately intervened, expressing his deep concern at these recent events and appealing to the prime minister to send a clear message to central and state governments to uphold the country’s international commitments and encourage engagement in effective social dialogue."

On 14 May, 10 central trade unions wrote to the Geneva-based ILO highlighting the plight of workers and the violation of ILO convention No 144. They sought its intervention. India is a signatory of ILO convention 144, which calls for tripartite consultations among government, employers and workers.

The letter issued by Kiren Curtis, chief, freedom of association branch at the International Labour Standards Department of ILO, in May had said the organization has received a copy of the Indian trade unions’ complaints, in which they have requested the ILO “to intervene with the Indian authorities to urge necessary action for the protection of workers’ right in light of measures being taken by a number of state governments to undermine labour legislations and international labour standards".

In a carefully worded response, the union labour ministry Wednesday did not touch upon the state level labour law amendments and blanket exemption of laws for industries move by some states. But it said that “India, being a founding member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has deep respect for its principles and objectives. The Government of India has always upheld the basic tenets of tripartism". To be sure, union labour ministry was very active in sending letters advising states to take-up labour law amendments in 2020.

Underlining that ILO has not commented about India’s lack of compliance with ILO Convention-144, the ministry said the “four Codes namely the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 have been notified but the various provisions contained in the Codes have not been brought into force."

It asserted that government has done extensive consultations inviting all central trade unions, employers’ associations and state governments.

“All these Codes, at draft stage, were placed on the website of the Ministry, for stakeholders’ consultations including general public. Further all the Codes were referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and the Committee has given its report which was taken into account before getting passed by the Parliament," it informed the Rajya Sabha.

