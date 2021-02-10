Govt says ILO has not commented about lack of compliance

In a carefully worded response, the union labour ministry Wednesday did not touch upon the state level labour law amendments and blanket exemption of laws for industries move by some states. But it said that “India, being a founding member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has deep respect for its principles and objectives. The Government of India has always upheld the basic tenets of tripartism". To be sure, union labour ministry was very active in sending letters advising states to take-up labour law amendments in 2020.