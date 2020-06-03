NEW DELHI : India is yet to see the worst of the novel coronavirus, the central government said on Tuesday, despite the number of positive cases in the country crossing the 200,000 mark in three months.

“We are far from a peak of covid-19 cases. We need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease, instead of talking about community transmission," said Nivedita Gupta, a scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “ICMR is conducting a serological survey to assess the extent of spread of covid-19. Almost 34,000 people are being tested as a part of the survey. The results will be published in one week," said Gupta.

India has climbed to the seventh position among the countries most hit by the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s live tracker. However, despite a similar population, as on 1 June, the total cases in the 14 most affected countries is 22.5 times that in India. The total deaths because of covid-19 in those 14 countries is 55.2 times that of India, the government said.

The health ministry said that its focus is to minimize fatalities through timely case identification and clinical management of cases. “Our primary focus remains on covid-19 containment zones, identifying cases and active search. The size of the zones may need to increase and active search may need to be strengthened depending on number of cases," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry.

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), V.G. Somani, approved the use of Gilead Sciences Inc’s novel drug remdesivir to treat covid-19 patients. “DCGI gave an emergency use permission for remdesivir... and this was based on evidence that was provided by the company to support its use against covid-19," Agarwal said.

Details on the protocols for use of the intravenous drug will be provided by the government, Agarwal added.

