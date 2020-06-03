Govt says peak is yet to come as covid-19 cases cross 200,000

“We are far from a peak of covid-19 cases. We need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease, instead of talking about community transmission," said Nivedita Gupta, a scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “ICMR is conducting a serological survey to assess the extent of spread of covid-19. Almost 34,000 people are being tested as a part of the survey. The results will be published in one week," said Gupta.