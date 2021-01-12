Govt says people won't be given a choice on which Covid vaccine to take

Even as covid-19 vaccination remains voluntary in India , the choice of vaccine to be administered remains with the government, centre said on Tuesday. As India will begin its covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16, there will be two covid-19 vaccines available Pune based Serum Institute of India’s -- Covishield and indigenously made Covaxin of the Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Hyderabad.

“Two covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), both having established safety and immunogenicity. Across the world there have been more than two covid-19 vaccines being used but so far, no country in the world has given the beneficiaries this option to choose which vaccine they want to take," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said indicating that the Indian government will decided which vaccine will be given to which beneficiary.

The health secretary also said that the country will have more vaccines available in coming months.

“Vaccine candidates like Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V, Biological E and Gennova are in the pipeline. In the coming months, all of these four or some among these have possibilities of being taken up by the national regulator for consideration of EUA," Bhushan said. The government said that all preparations are on track for covid-19 vaccine roll-out from 16th January and so far, 26 virtual meetings/trainings were held with States/UTs on the roll-out of covid-19 vaccines.

“Different category of professionals will be required for discharge of different responsibilities. For that purpose, 2360 Master Trainers, 61,000 Programme Managers, 2 lakh Vaccinators, 3.7 lakh other Vaccination Team Members have been trained so far," Bhushan said.

“In the sequential roll-out of vaccines, approximately 27 crore prioritized age groups, consisting of those aged above 50 years and the people aged less than 50 years having comorbidities will be given vaccine after the first two phase of vaccination of approximately 1 crore healthcare workers in public and private sectors, followed by approximately 2 crore front-line workers," he said adding that there is a gap of 28 days between two doses and effectiveness begins 14 days after the second dose.

At the vaccination sites, information education and communication (IEC) materials will be displayed in regional languages which are to be provided by the states at the vaccination session sites. These banners will highlight three key messages—first -following COVID Appropriate Behaviour even after vaccination, second covid-19 vaccination is absolutely safe and so there should not be any hesitancy about getting vaccinated and third is-- IDs which may be used while getting vaccinated at a session site, much in the lines of establishing identity while going for casting vote in an election.

The government said that there are five key principles for covid-19 vaccination exercise which may last beyond a year which are--people's participation; utilization of experiences from elections at booth-level and Universal Immunization Programmes; no compromise of existing healthcare services; no compromise on scientific and regulatory norms and other standard operation procedures (SOPs); and an orderly, smooth implementation driven by technology.

The central government has urged that the states should ensure that all logistics are ready, continuous oversight and personal involvement at the highest level in the entire process and taking special care of the communication activities and utilization of all channels to create an encouraging environment highlighting that vaccines are safe and immunogenic.

"This will ensure that all targeted beneficiaries receive the vaccine and there is no wastage. Our challenge is greater and more complex than more than 50 countries where vaccination has already started. The COVID Appropriate Behavior which needs to be followed even after vaccination," said Bhushan.

The parliamentary committee on health on Tuesday met top health officials where members demanded that there should be a greater monitoring of the efficacy of the vaccine. Two of the main concerns that were raised in the meeting was about the demand for free of cost access to vaccines and second was about the efficacy of the vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via