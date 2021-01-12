Govt says people won't be given a choice on which Covid vaccine to take

At the vaccination sites, information education and communication (IEC) materials will be displayed in regional languages which are to be provided by the states at the vaccination session sites. These banners will highlight three key messages—first -following COVID Appropriate Behaviour even after vaccination, second covid-19 vaccination is absolutely safe and so there should not be any hesitancy about getting vaccinated and third is-- IDs which may be used while getting vaccinated at a session site, much in the lines of establishing identity while going for casting vote in an election.