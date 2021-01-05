Govt says ready to roll out Covid-19 vaccine within a week: 10 points

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken after considering the feedback from ongoing the nationwide dry-run of vaccination drive.

At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said "Based on the feedback from the dry-run of vaccination drive, the health ministry is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation."

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on 3 January approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Here are 10 points on India's ovid-19 vaccination drive plan:

1) Responding to a question on the rollout of Covid vaccines in the press briefing today, Bhushan said the government would take the final decision.

2) He also said that healthcare and frontline workers need not register themselves for the vaccination drive as their database has been uploaded on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk. The provision of registration and editing of data would arise while immunising the population priority group, he said.

3) The health ministry also released a slew of features for its CoWIN app, which will provide every detail on the vaccination programme.

4) CoWIN app includes automated session allocation, the health ministry said in a press briefing. One of the authentication methods would be to use of Aadhaar to prevent malpractice, officials said.

5) Other features include SMS in 12 languages, which will be sent to guide those waiting to get vaccinated and frontline workers who are engaged in inoculation process. A QR code-based vaccination certificate will issued after all the doses and people can store it in their mobile phone, the ministry said.

6) Moreover, the government's document storage app DigiLocker can be integrated to store and fetch the QR code-based certificate. Apart from this, there will be a 24x7 helpline, chatbox with pattern recognition to help navigate the portal.

7) NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said an optimistic scenario is emerging with the pandemic situation in India consistently improving in terms of active cases and new deaths declining. "Let's hope this trend will continue. In terms of the new UK mutant issue, this variant has entered this country and 71 people have been isolated. This shows our capacity to mount that kind of a scientific investigation. "Also, we have not seen emergence of any untoward cluster in the country as of now which is reassuring," he said.

8) As to why Pfizer has not been given a license, Bhushan said the company has been given three opportunities by the subject expert committee of the CDSCO but they have not appeared before it. "The SEC, to the best of our knowledge, is willing to listen to their presentation.

9) Manufacturers transport the vaccines to four primary vaccine stores, at Karnal, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. From there, it is transported in bulk to the 37 state vaccine stores for further dissemination.

10) Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup said the vaccines will have to be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius as the logistics have been worked out while considering temperature as a factor.

