Govt says ready to roll out Covid-19 vaccine within a week: 10 points

7) NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said an optimistic scenario is emerging with the pandemic situation in India consistently improving in terms of active cases and new deaths declining. "Let's hope this trend will continue. In terms of the new UK mutant issue, this variant has entered this country and 71 people have been isolated. This shows our capacity to mount that kind of a scientific investigation. "Also, we have not seen emergence of any untoward cluster in the country as of now which is reassuring," he said.