Govt says rising wheat, rice prices 'normal', assures enough inventory

Since 2020, there has been an 11.42 per cent increase in wholesale wheat prices at ₹2,757 per quintal and 12.01 per cent in retail wheat prices at ₹31.06 per kg as on 14 October 14 this year. It is worth noting that the government’s claim is in complete contrast with the recently released Food Corporation of India’s report in which it talked about the wheat inventories in India till 1 October 2022.