Ministry of Rural Development has assured of its commitment towards release funds for wage and material payments for proper implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act ( MGNREGA ).

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry mentioned that there has been increase of more than 18 per cent in funds allocation for the employment scheme during the current financial year against the previous financial year as a budget estimate (BE).

“During the current FY, so far more than ₹63,793 crore funds have been released for the implementation of the scheme in the states/UTs. Currently ₹8,921 crore funds are available which can meet the wage liability equal to this current availability," the Rural Development Ministry said.

The ministry asserted that the Centre is committed to release funds for wage and material payments for proper implementation of the scheme, as per the provisions of the act and guidelines applicable for central government as well as state governments.

“Whenever additional fund is required, the Ministry of Finance is requested to provide the funds. In the previous financial year, the Ministry of Finance allocated ₹50,000 crore additional funds for the scheme over and above that of BE," it further said.

Under MGNREGA, at least 100 days of wage employment is guaranteed against the demand made by a rural household. The ministry noted that so far more than 222 crore person-days has been generated during the current financial year. A total of more than 6 crore households have got wage employment during the current financial year against their demand, it added.

Employment has been offered to 99.63 per cent of the total demand of wage employment. Against the offer of employment, a total of 87.35 per cent of beneficiaries have turned up for work as per their will.

Unemployment allowances is paid to beneficiaries who could not be employed within 15 days from the date of they have demanded for work. All other demands for work, where the beneficiary has already completed 100 days in the current financial year or the beneficiary who demanded work died before 15 days of the date of the demand of work are not eligible for unemployment allowances.

The ministry mentioned that category-wise wage payment system for SC, ST and others, as made applicable from this current financial year, has been introduced to accurately reflect on the ground flow of funds to various population groups. Its further streamlining is being undertaken, it added.

