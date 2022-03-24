Govt says US, Russia ties 'stand on their own merit' despite Ukraine war

India's relations with both the United States and Russia stand on their merit despite Ukraine conflict, the union government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.
India's relations with both the United States and Russia stand on their merit despite Ukraine conflict, the union government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.
"We have friendly relations with both the nations," Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi told the Parliament.
"We have friendly relations with both the nations," Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi told the Parliament.
"India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue with respect to the conflict in Ukraine," she said.
"India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue with respect to the conflict in Ukraine," she said.
This week, US President Joe Biden said India was the only one of the Quad group of nations that was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia. Aimed at containing China, the grouping consists of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
This week, US President Joe Biden said India was the only one of the Quad group of nations that was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia. Aimed at containing China, the grouping consists of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
After a visit this week to New Delhi, a US diplomat said the country stood ready to help India with more supplies of military hardware and energy to reduce its reliance on Russia.
After a visit this week to New Delhi, a US diplomat said the country stood ready to help India with more supplies of military hardware and energy to reduce its reliance on Russia.
From rifles to rockets, about 60% of India's military supplies come from Russia, which analysts say are more cost effective than those from the United States.
From rifles to rockets, about 60% of India's military supplies come from Russia, which analysts say are more cost effective than those from the United States.
India has been under tremendous pressure to take a side in the ongoing conflict, particularly from the US.
India has been under tremendous pressure to take a side in the ongoing conflict, particularly from the US.
India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine and has abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia's aggression. US officials have said in recent weeks they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible, while also recognizing its heavy reliance on Moscow for everything from arms and ammunition to missiles and fighter jets.
India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine and has abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia's aggression. US officials have said in recent weeks they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible, while also recognizing its heavy reliance on Moscow for everything from arms and ammunition to missiles and fighter jets.