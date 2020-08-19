Govt says virus may cause damage after recovery phase too

NEW DELHI : The novel coronavirus can cause damage even after a covid-19 patient has recovered, the government cautioned on Tuesday as home minister Amit Shah was admitted to hospital for post-covid care.

The Union health ministry said that new dimensions of post-covid sub-acute morbidities are coming to the fore. They include respiratory symptoms, immunological reactions in children and fibrosis in lung.

Shah who tested negative for covid-19 last week after undergoing treatment was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday after complaining of fatigue and body ache for the last 3-4 days. He was admitted for post-covid care, the hospital said in a bulletin.

“We will use the treatment modalities available with us as and when required to deal with such cases. It is happening to an extent, but not at a dangerously alarming levels. But we should remain all the more careful because this virus may cause damage after recovery phase too," said Dr V.K. Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog.

“The scientific and medical community is keeping an eye on it. It’s an unfolding story, the medical fraternity is responding and it is expected that they will put out data and information in a systematic way," he said.

As India’s tally of covid-19 cases on Tuesday crossed 2.7 million and deaths touched 52,846, the country was aggressively working to make vaccines available.

According to the government, one vaccine is in phase 3 trials, and another two progressing well in phase 1-2 trials.

“We have reviewed all these vaccine candidates. These are progressing well and their developments are taking place in a reassuring manner", said Paul. “The outline of vaccine administration and supply chain is ready. As and when required, detailed and micro-level planning for vaccine administration based on a scientific approach according to the characteristics of the vaccine will be adopted."

The government is holding discussions with vaccine manufacturers to understand what steps they expect from the government, including on approvals and pricing.

“We requested the vaccine manufacturers to indicate what possible prices could be. Pricing is very complex as some of these vaccines are at an early stage," said Paul.

