Govt school in Punjab closed as 15 students, staff members contract Covid-19
A teacher takes a class. Representative image. (PTI)
Govt school in Punjab closed as 15 students, staff members contract Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 09:13 AM IST ANI

All infected students and staff members have been sent into isolation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana has ordered the closure of Government Senior Secondary School, Chaunta till March 2 after two staff members and 15 students tested positive for COVID-19.

"The district administration closed Government Senior Secondary School, Chaunta, till March 2 after 15 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday," the district administration said.

In Punjab, students from Class 5 to 12 are going to school since January 7 with COVID-19 protocols in place.

After over ten months of closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools for students of Classes 1 and 2, reopened in the first week of February, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had informed.Principals and school teachers were directed to reach out to the parents through various means of communication including public address systems to make them aware of safety norms.

Punjab currently has 2,357 active cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)

