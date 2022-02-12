Govt scraps requirement of drone pilot license, after banning import of drones

Hovering drones have become immensely popular in Bollywood-style Indian weddings, holidays to exotic places, and in the filming of movies, even though they were illegal just a few years ago. After Covid started its deadly streak in India, oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. began flying drones over acres of land to record behavior of workers to ensure they were following social-distancing rules. In March 2020, budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd. said it planned to use drones for the delivery of medical and essential supplies along with e-commerce products.