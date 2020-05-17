Govt scraps rule mandating firms to list in India first to go public overseas

So far, India companies looking to list overseas, had to first go public in India and only then could they list overseas by issuing American Depositary Receipts or Global Depositary Receipts. In the framework proposed by Sebi, companies could list in 10 overseas jurisdictions that have strong anti-money laundering policies and are members of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to ensure that the new rules are not misused.