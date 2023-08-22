New Delhi: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on Tuesday unveiled its monthly report on "Secretariat Reforms" for June-July, showcasing substantial advancements in key areas, reflecting the government's commitment to efficiency and transparency.

The report reveals that 3.22 lakh files underwent rigorous review, resulting in the disposal of 1.49 lakh files out of the 1.96 lakh identified for weeding. Furthermore, a staggering 8.63 lakh public grievances were addressed out of the 9.70 lakh received, boasting an impressive disposal rate of 88.94%.

In a move to optimize workspace, the central secretariat freed up a substantial 40.64 lakh square feet during this two-month period. This space optimization also generated revenue, with scrap disposal alone raking in a notable Rs. 37.56 crore in June-July 2023.

Efforts to enhance decision-making processes have borne fruit, with all ministries and departments of the government adopting delayering, including 60 that are now fully delayered, and 19 that are partially delayered. Furthermore, 43 ministries and departments have diligently reviewed and modified their order of delegation between 2021 and 2023, streamlining decision-making structures.

The government's digitalization drive is also evident, with all 75 ministries identified for e-Office 7.0 migration successfully transitioning to the system. As a result, there are now 27.44 lakh active e-Files compared to 9.24 lakh active physical files in the Central Secretariat. Moreover, 10 ministries and departments achieved a noteworthy milestone by recording 100% e-Receipts in June 2023, marking a substantial increase from May 2023's 91.43% to 91.92%.

The report also highlights exemplary practices within various government departments. The Department of Telecommunication's conversion of a scrap room into a gym, inaugurated on June 23, 2023, emphasizes its commitment to employee well-being. The Department of Biotechnology's introduction of E-Book, INTRADBT, and eProMIS demonstrates a forward-looking approach to proposal submissions and information accessibility. Meanwhile, the department of commerce's emphasis on capacity building, training, and the development of an intranet portal has streamlined administrative procedures, facilitating efficiency.