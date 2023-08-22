Govt secretariat reforms show strong progress in June-July: DARPG report1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Around 3.22 lakh files underwent rigorous review, resulting in the disposal of 1.49 lakh files out of the 1.96 lakh identified for weeding.
New Delhi: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on Tuesday unveiled its monthly report on "Secretariat Reforms" for June-July, showcasing substantial advancements in key areas, reflecting the government's commitment to efficiency and transparency.