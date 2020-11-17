Govt seeks compliance on FDI policy for digital news media

Digital news media outlets with more than 26% foreign direct investment (FDI) have until 15 October 2021 to bring down the FDI level, the government reminded the outlets on Monday.

The ministry of information and broadcasting sought compliance with its earlier orders from digital news portals, websites, aggregators, and agencies. Eligible “entities" are required to take certain steps to enable them to comply with the government decision, the ministry said.

Companies with FDI of less than 26% have to furnish corporate details to the ministry by next month. These include the shareholding pattern, the names of directors and promoters, compliance with pricing, documentation and reporting requirements under the FDI policy, and Foreign Exchange Management Act rules, PAN, the latest profit and loss balance sheets and auditor reports.

Entities with more than 26% FDI have to furnish these details, bring FDI down by 15 October 2021, and seek the ministry’s approval for being eligible for these benefits.

Any entity that seeks to bring fresh foreign investment into the country has to seek prior approval from the central government through the foreign investment facilitation portal of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, the ministry said.

Digital news sites would have to adhere to certain conditions, including that the majority of directors on the board and their chief executive officers should be Indian citizens and that they should obtain security clearance for foreigners employed for more than 60 days either through appointment, consultancy or contract, the ministry said last month. If a foreigner is denied clearance or if the clearance is withdrawn, the media outlet should make sure they resign or that their services are terminated, the ministry said.

