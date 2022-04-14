The power ministry on Thursday said that it has sought an Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up a manufacturing zone on a pilot basis for the power and renewable energy sector with a budgetary outlay of ₹400 crore over a period of five years.

"This is Central Sector Scheme and the duration of the Scheme is five years from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27. The last date for submission of Expression of Interest is 8th June 2022," the ministry said.

EOI process authority has adopted a single-stage EOI process for the selection of the successful proposer. Each proposer is required to submit a single proposal. All proposals are required to be prepared and submitted in accordance with the terms of this EOI on or before the Proposal Due Date, it said.

Any queries or requests for additional information relating to this EOI shall be submitted to EOI process authority in accordance, the ministry added.

The schedule for the EOI process is:

Notification to proposers: 13 April

Pre-EOI meeting: 27 April, till 11 am

Last date of submission of queries or information required by proposers: 4 May, till 4 pm

Issue of clarifications, addendum or revised EOI: 11 May, till 4 pm

Proposal due date: 8 June, till 4 pm