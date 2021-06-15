New Delhi: The union labour ministry on Tuesday notified draft rules on employees’ compensation under the labour code and sought feedback from stakeholders before finalizing it.

The draft rule provides for the “provisions relating to manner of application for claim or settlement, rate of interest for delayed payment of compensation, venue of proceedings and transfer of matters, notice and manner of transmitting money from one competent authority to another and arrangements with other countries for the transfer of money paid as compensation," the labour ministry said on Tuesday.

In case the payments are delayed to an employee, the employer will be liable to pay interest at the rate of 12% per annum from the due date till the case is settled. The draft rules say the move will also help in ensuring that compensations are made within one month to the employees or to their families in case of disability or death.

“Chapter VII (Employee’s Compensation) of the Social Security Code envisages, inter-alia, provisions relating to employer’s liability for compensation in case of fatal accidents, serious bodily injuries or occupational diseases," the labour ministry said.

The ministry said stakeholders can share their comments, critics and feedback within the next 45 days.

