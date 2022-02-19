NEW DELHI : The corporate affairs ministry has ordered an enquiry by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) into charges of corporate governance lapses at PTC India Financial Services (PFS), flagged by three independent directors who recently quit, according to a person privy to the development.

The enquiry, under Section 206 of the Companies Act, will require company executives and directors to give information on the alleged lapses. Based on the outcome of the enquiry, the ministry will decide whether a deeper probe is needed, the person said, requesting anonymity.

PTC India Financial Services, the non-banking financial company promoted by the country’s largest electricity trader PTC India, hit the news recently after three independent directors resigned, alleging “instances of serious lapses in corporate governance". This prompted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to direct the company to address all issues raised by the directors and give an action taken report.

In addition, Rakesh Kacker, a former bureaucrat, stepped down as an independent director from the board of PTC India, also citing corporate misgovernance in the NBFC.

PFS told stock exchanges earlier this week that it has submitted a point-wise report to the market regulator. The RoC enquiry will also seek to assess any damage to the interests of the shareholders, including minority shareholders and other stakeholders, including lenders. The developments at the non-bank lender have delayed its earnings announcement for the December quarter. It is now awaiting Sebi approval for holding a board meeting.

While Sebi oversees the compliance of all listed firms and the regulatory requirements applicable to them, the ministry of corporate affairs oversees compliance with the Companies Act and the rules under it.

“We haven’t got any new queries from MCA and are not in receipt of the same. We are dedicated to the highest standards of corporate governance and prioritize interests of our stakeholders. The company strives to give comprehensive transparency as well as ethical best practices," PFS said in a statement. PTC India was set up in 1999 as a public-private initiative. Four state-run firms—National Hydroelectric Power Corp., NTPC, Power Grid Corp and Power Finance Corp—are promoters of PTC India with a 16.2% stake.

Queries emailed to an MCA spokesperson early Friday remained unanswered.

The enquiry will enable the government to decide if affairs of the firm are satisfactory and legally compliant. If it notices discrepancies, an inspection of books of account can be ordered. The law also provides for a deeper investigation depending on the gravity of any breaches, explained the person quoted above.

In November, the Union power ministry asked controversy-hit PFS and PTC India Ltd to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) risk assessment report and reverse decisions that “impair proper corporate governance", as reported by Mint earlier.

In an earlier press conference, PTC India chairman and managing director Rajib K. Mishra termed the allegations made by the three independent directors of PFS as an attempt to “malign" the company and questioned the timing and intent behind the resignations.

“Except in the case of very large family owned businesses, independent directors do play an important and meaningful role in 80% of companies. They are more vocal today, and many are becoming very choosy about accepting assignments," said Manoj Raut, chief executive officer and secretary general of Institute of Directors, an apex professional association for directors in India.

