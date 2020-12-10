Govt seeks more data on vaccines

A government panel of experts tasked with vetting coronavirus vaccines has asked Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Serum Institute of India for more data on the safety and efficacy of their shots and deferred recommending them for emergency use.

The subject expert committee asked Bharat Biotech to submit data from its phase 3 trial as well, along with the phase 1 and 2 data, according to minutes of the meeting published late on Wednesday on the regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s website.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should present the safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the country for further consideration," the minutes said.

From Serum Institute, SEC sought three submissions—updated data on the safety of the vaccine, immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in the UK and India and outcome of the assessment of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for grant of emergency use authorization (EUA) to the original candidate.

Serum Institute’s Covidshield vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, and the British researchers have applied to MHRA for EUA.

“Now the ball is in their court. Once they submit the required data, the schedule for another meeting of the panel will be decided," a person involved in the process said on condition of anonymity.

The next meeting can happen as early as next week, a health ministry official said, requesting anonymity. The panel, he said, is waiting for approval of Serum Institute’s Covidshield vaccine by the UK regulator.

On Wednesday, SEC also approved Gennova Biopharmaceuticals’ application to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of their mRNA vaccine, subject to the condition that the interim results of Phase I study is submitted to the committee before proceeding to the next.

Serum Institute on Sunday applied for restricted emergency use of Covishield based on interim phase 2 and 3 data as part of its bridging study to prove that its vaccine is similar to that of the Oxford vaccine, while Bharat Biotech a day later sought EUA based on its phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, which was on safety and immunogenicity.

Apart from its bridging study, Serum Institute has also provided interim data from AstraZeneca’s own trial in the UK and Brazil, which showed that two full doses of the vaccine were 62% effective in preventing covid-19 symptoms.

Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech declined to comment on the expert panel’s decision.

According to minutes of the meeting, Pfizer “sought more time for making a presentation before the committee". The company is scheduled to present its clinical trial data for their messenger RNA vaccine to the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Pfizer was on Saturday the first firm to submit an application for EUA of its vaccine. The proposal also included licence for the import and a waiver on local clinical trial for its mRNA vaccine. The company’s spokesperson did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment at the time of publishing.

According to clinical trial norms, a panel comprising subject experts related to a particular medical product combs through data provided by a firms seeking approval or EUA and based on the data, it either approves or rejects the application or in the interim, as it usually happens, asks the firms for more details before coming to its decision. Pune-based Serum Institute is expecting to complete the final analyses of its phase 3 trial data this month, following which it will submit its final data to the DCGI.

